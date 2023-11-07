Seen Aryan Khan's viral party pics from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash? Fans can't deal with his good looks

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 and threw a grand birthday bash for his friends and family in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Salman Khan and many other celebrities attended the party. Now, unseen photos of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan from the birthday party are going viral. Also read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, MS Dhoni Aryan Khan's pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party are out.

Aryan Khan's unseen party pics

Fan pages have been sharing two photos of Aryan Khan from the star-studded bash. The first shows Aryan at the party with his friends. It was shared by Vedant Mahajan on Instagram stories and Aryan was seen posing with him and actor Karan Mehta in the picture. A fan wrote about the trio's picture, "Obsessed with these three in black! Aryan, Karan, and Vedant are serving major handsome vibes." One more said, "Looking like a wow!"

Another photo of Aryan had him posing with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who is known for being friends with many celebs. Aryan will make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom.

Shah Rukh’s birthday party

Earlier, Orhan had shared some pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, where his Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as well as many other celebs, were on the guest list. Inside photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and John had also popped up on social media.

Cricketer MS Dhoni was also seen mingling with guests at the bash. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also posed for a group picture at the party. Pooja also celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh at the party.

Thanking his fans for all the love on his birthday, Shah Rukh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on his birthday, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

