Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan drugs case: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah want Shah Rukh Khan to be spared ‘torture’
bollywood

Aryan Khan drugs case: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah want Shah Rukh Khan to be spared ‘torture’

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah commented on Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB and sympathised with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah called the arrest of Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ‘sad’. Aryan, the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was arrested earlier this month after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Talking to the paparazzi on Saturday, Kashmera said, “That is very sad, yaar.” Krushna said that they are praying for everything to be alright soon. “Uske parents kitne pareshaan honge (His parents must be so worried). I just want everything to go fine,” she added.

Krushna wished for Shah Rukh to be spared ‘torture’ and said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be solved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh bhai to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore).”

RELATED STORIES

“I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too) so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily,” Kashmera said.

Also read: Farah Khan Ali teaches NCB millennial vocabulary after its interpretation of Aryan Khan’s ‘let’s have a blast’ text

Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. Although no drugs were found in his possession, he has been accused of being a regular consumer of drugs and even illicit trafficking. A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved its order on his bail application till October 20.

While Shah Rukh and Gauri have not commented on Aryan’s arrest, many of their industry colleagues, including Hrithik Roshan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and others have come out in support of the Khans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan krushna abhishek kashmera shah
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Madhuri revealed Shriram recognised only Amitabh at their reception

10

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor anniversary: See their love story in pics

Gulshan Devaiah: The notion that I want everybody to like me is foolish

#WhereAreThey Series: Had no knowledge of what I was doing when I started off, says Sheeba Akashdeep
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP