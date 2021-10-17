Aryan Khan drugs case: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah want Shah Rukh Khan to be spared ‘torture’

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah called the arrest of Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ‘sad’. Aryan, the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was arrested earlier this month after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Talking to the paparazzi on Saturday, Kashmera said, “That is very sad, yaar.” Krushna said that they are praying for everything to be alright soon. “Uske parents kitne pareshaan honge (His parents must be so worried). I just want everything to go fine,” she added.

Krushna wished for Shah Rukh to be spared ‘torture’ and said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be solved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh bhai to not be tortured or put through hardships anymore).”

“I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai (We are parents too) so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily,” Kashmera said.

Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. Although no drugs were found in his possession, he has been accused of being a regular consumer of drugs and even illicit trafficking. A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved its order on his bail application till October 20.

While Shah Rukh and Gauri have not commented on Aryan’s arrest, many of their industry colleagues, including Hrithik Roshan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and others have come out in support of the Khans.