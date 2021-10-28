Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aryan Khan gets bail: R Madhavan 'relieved', Sonu Sood says 'When time delivers justice...'

R Madhavan has reacted to Aryan Khan's bail verdict. The 23-year-old, who is the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail in a drug-related case on Thursday. 
R Madhavan is relieved to learn that Aryan Khan has been granted bail. The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in a drug-related case and has been under judicial custody since earlier this month. Bombay High Court granted him bail on Thursday. 

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote, “Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.” Sonu Sood also took to Twitter and reacted to the development. “When time delivers justice, one doesn't need witnesses,” he said in Hindi. Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan's bail and said, “FINALLY !” 

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also shared their reactions to Aryan's bail plea verdict. 

Aryan was taken into custody after a raid was conducted by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise earlier this month. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road prison for 20 days now. Since his arrest, Aryan's legal team applied a few times but was rejected. The team eventually moved to Bombay High Court. 

According to a PTI report, Aryan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail. "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice N W Sambre said. 

Aryan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to react to the arrest. However, he visited Aryan in jail last week. On his way out, he greeted a few people sitting outside the jail but did not address questions by the media present there. 

Following Aryan's arrest, several stars have come forward to show their support to Shah Rukh and his family. This includes Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Bhatt, among others. 

 

