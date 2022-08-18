Aryan Khan has a message for Kolkata Knight Riders' new head coach Chandrakant Pandit: 'So excited to...'

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has penned a note for the new head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, Chandrakant Pandit. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aryan dropped a post, earlier shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram, featuring Chandrakant and welcoming him to the team. He wrote, "Welcome sir, so excited to have your experience on our side and for this upcoming season... korbo lorbo jeetbo (we will do, fight, win)!" (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan pose with Aryan-AbRam with national flag at Mannat)

Chandrakant was appointed Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. He replaced Brendon McCullum. He also said that he had a meeting with Shah Rukh, once, during the early years of IPL, but back then he had made it clear that he wasn't keen to join the support staff as an assistant coach.

Chandrakant said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the setup and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Shah Rukh and actor Juhi Chawla. Earlier this year, Aryan was seen attending a KKR match. He also attended the IPL auctions in February this year in absence of Shah Rukh. He was accompanied by his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi's daughter Jahnavi Mehta.

Recently, Aryan joined his family at their Mumbai home, Mannat, on the eve of Independence Day to hoist the national flag. Shah Rukh shared a video on Instagram featuring himself, his wife Gauri Khan, and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. He wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all feel the pride, love and happiness instantly."

