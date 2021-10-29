Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan's bail is 'huge relief' for everyone says Juhi Chawla: 'Ab baccha ghar aa jayega'
bollywood

Aryan Khan's bail is 'huge relief' for everyone says Juhi Chawla: 'Ab baccha ghar aa jayega'

Juhi Chawla has said that Aryan Khan's bail comes as a huge relief. The actor was speaking to the press outside a Session Court in Mumbai. 
Juhi Chawla on Aryan Khan's bail. 
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 07:11 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Juhi Chawla, a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, has reacted to Aryan Khan's bail. The actor, speaking to the media in Mumbai, said that the Bombay High Court verdict comes as a ‘huge relief.’ 

“I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody,” she said, as reported by ANI. “Ab baccha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now),” she added. 

The actor was at the Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court on Friday to sign a 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court. Juhi was the surety for Aryan. The 23-year-old's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

“Bail formalities are completed. Surety of Juhi Chawla has been accepted. We are moving ahead. You will soon see Aryan out. Juhi Chawla knows him since birth. Juhi Chawla is signing the bail bonds," Maneshinde added. 

RELATED STORIES

Aryan was arrested earlier this month after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise. The 23-year-old was arrested with seven others on October 3 and was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail on October 8. After his bail plea was rejected by the Special NDPS court a few times, Aryan's legal team moved to Bombay High Court and his bail plea was granted. Following his bail verdict, pictures of Shah Rukh posing with his manager and legal team surfaced online. 

Aryan was expected to be released from jail on Friday. Ahead of his return, his house in Mumbai – Mannat – has been decked up with lights. Fans are also parked outside the residence with banners and crackers. 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat gets decked up with lights ahead of Aryan Khan's release

The actor's son was in the US for two years where he was pursuing his higher studies. Earlier this year, he graduated from the University of South California's School of Cinematic Arts (batch of 2020). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi chawla aryan khan shah rukh khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shah Rukh's home Mannat gets decked up with lights ahead of Aryan's release

5

Kajol to Shruti Haasan: Celebs attend film event in Dubai

Arbaaz Merchant's father says Aryan is counting minutes to come out of the jail

Mugdha Godse on 13 years of Fashion: It busted myths and prejudices about the fashion industry
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP