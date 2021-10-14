Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan's jail term extends: Swara Bhasker deems it ‘pure harassment’, Raees director 'disappointed'
bollywood

Aryan Khan's jail term extends: Swara Bhasker deems it ‘pure harassment’, Raees director 'disappointed'

Aryan Khan's term in jail has been extended after the special NDPS court reserved its verdict in his bail plea until October 20.
Swara Bhasker reacts to Aryan Khan's extended jail term. 
Published on Oct 14, 2021 07:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Swara Bhasker, and Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees director, Rahul Dholakia, have expressed their disappointment over the extension of Aryan Khan's jail term. On Thursday, the special NDPS court reserved its verdict in Aryan's bail plea until October 20.

Following the Court's order on Thursday, Swara took to Twitter and shared her reaction. “#AryanKhan #AryanKhanBail Pure harassment!” she tweeted. Rahul said that he was disappointed by the latest development. “I respect and support people doing their job, unfortunately this is not seeming to be about that. Disappointed with the decision of extending Aryan’s jail time. #AryanKhanBail,” he tweeted.

On Thursday, the special NDPS court heard the arguments presented by NCB and Aryan's lawyer Amit Desai. The NCB argued that Aryan cannot be granted bail for the bail has nothing to do with the quantity of the drug recovered from the 23-year-old. NCB counsel Anil Singh also claimed that Aryan consumed drugs regularly, his WhatsApp interaction has revealed. He added that the fact that drugs were not found with Aryan stands immaterial for there are a few provisions in the NDPS Act where the recovery of drugs is not at all crucial, as per a Hindustan Times report.

RELATED STORIES

Aryan's lawyer argued that the context of the WhatsApp chats should be important as casual conversations between friends on the messaging app may appear suspicious. He also noted Aryan was overseas for a while where a lot of these things are legitimate.

Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a rave party taking place at a Goa-bound cruise. 

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says Aryan Khan has been made ‘super duper star’ by NCB, calls it an 'extraordinary launch'

While Aryan's legal proceedings continue, his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been receiving support from their friends from the industry. Salman Khan has paid them a few visits at their home, Mannat, in Mumbai. His sister Alvira too visited the family after Aryan's arrest. Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and Pooja Bhatt are among those who have shown their support to Shah Rukh and Aryan through social media posts and comments. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan swara bhasker shah rukh khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa and Raj's lawyers threaten Sherlyn with defamation lawsuit

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Mira Rajput dons bikini, Shahid Kapoor goes shirtless in new pics from vacay

Kajol, Rani return to Durga Puja pandal with relatives, Sumona is there too
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP