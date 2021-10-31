Aryan Khan’s release from jail was delayed after bail as ‘25 to 35 vital minutes’ were lost, says Arbaaz Merchant’s dad

Although Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in a drug case on Thursday, he was released from the Arthur Road jail only on Saturday. Senior advocate Aslam Merchant, father of Aryan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, revealed why the release was delayed in a new interview.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on Thursday evening. While his legal team was expecting him to walk out of jail on Friday, the process ended up taking longer. He finally returned to Mannat on Saturday.

Speaking to a leading daily, Aslam said, “Paperwork was delayed at sessions court and when the release memo was being typed, the electricity of the entire court was tripped for almost 25 to 35 vital minutes.” Due to the delay, Aryan’s release order could not be submitted by the 5.30 pm deadline and he spent another night in jail.

On October 3, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were allegedly seized from a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8. While no drugs were found on him, he was accused of having links to an international drug cartel, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Juhi Chawla signed Aryan’s bail bond of ₹1 lakh as a surety. She was quoted as saying by ANI, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody.” She added, “Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now).”

Several Bollywood celebrities applauded the court’s decision to grant bail to Aryan. R Madhavan was among the first to react and wrote on Twitter, “Thank god. As a father I am so relieved… May all good and positive things happen.”

