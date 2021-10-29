Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arbaaz Merchant's father says Aryan Khan is counting minutes to leave jail
bollywood

Arbaaz Merchant's father says Aryan Khan is counting minutes to leave jail

Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam Merchant said that his son told him how Aryan Khan is waiting to come out from the jail.
On Thursday, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha got bail(HT_PRINT)
On Thursday, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha got bail(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs case. Aryan's friends Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. Now, Arbaaz's father, Aslam Merchant, has said that Aryan is waiting to come out of the jail.

On Friday, while addressing the media outside the jail, Aslam, who is a lawyer, said, "Aryan intezaar kar raha hai ek ek pal ka. Kaun nahi intezaar karta hai. Dono sath mein gaye they or saath mein bahar nikal rahe hain." (Aryan is counting minutes to come out of the jail. Who doesn't? Both of them got jailed together and now they'll be walking out of the jail together.)

Aryan's advocate, Satish Maneshinde said, “We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening (Friday). As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in special NDPS court for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan. We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today (Friday) itself.” However, Aryan will now be let out of jail on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Aslam told a leading daily that his son, Arbaaz was concerned about Aryan. Aslam said: “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here.’ I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme."

Read More: Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan shares Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant's unseen pics after bail verdict

On October 2, Narcotics Control Bureau raided a Goa-bound ship on a tip-off that a rave party was going on there. On October 3, Aryan, along with seven others including Arbaaz and Munmun, got arrested. It was reported that NCB seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) from the ship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan aryan khan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out