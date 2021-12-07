Aryan Khan second top newsmaker of 2021, Sidharth Shukla fourth most searched male celeb: Yahoo report

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has ranked on the second slot for Yahoo’s list of top newsmakers of 2021. Yahoo has announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, which gives a close look into the search patterns on the search engine in India.

Aryan grabbed headlines a few months ago when he was arrested in an alleged narcotics case. Indian farmers ranked on top of the list. Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra ranked fourth on the list.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A few others were also arrested in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

As per the Yahoo report, actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in September following a cardiac arrest, was the fourth most searched personality in India in 2021. PrimeMinister Narendra Modi topped the list followed by Virat Kohli and Mamata Banerjee on second and third slots on the list.

Bigg Boss 14 winner, late Sidharth Shukla also topped the list of most searched male celebrities in India. Salman Khan ranked second and Allu Arjun third on the list. Amitabh Bachchan ranked sixth while Akshay Kumar was seventh on the list. Salman Khan has had two released this year - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim The Final Truth. Sushant Singh Rajput was on the eighth spot while Shah Rukh Khan ranked ninth on the spot.

The list of India’s top searched female celebrity has Kareena Kapoor Khan, followed by Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra on second and third slots. Alia Bhatt ranked fourth and Deepika Padukone fifth on the list.

Kareena had her second son earlier this year while Katrina was most recently seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra lined up for release soon.