Aryan Khan seen at Mumbai Airport with sis Suhana Khan and a guitar, fans happy to 'see him carry his own stuff'

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan continue to be inseparable. The siblings were snapped arriving together at Mumbai airport on Sunday. While Suhana smiled at the paparazzi outside the airport terminal, Aryan wore a face mask as he walked alongside his sister. Also read: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan join Madhuri Dixit at Maja Ma screening

Suhana Khan opted for a fuss-free airport look in white joggers and a white crop top topped with a cropped jacket. Aryan wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants. He held their luggage as both got down from their car and walked towards the terminal gate. Aryan also carried a guitar which appears to be his new hobby. Reacting to their appearance, a fan wrote, “Good to see him carry his own stuff.” Others dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. While their son Aryan is their first child, born in 1997, they had daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they had son AbRam via surrogacy.

Aryan Khan is reportedly working as a film writer for his debut web series. While he is yet to confirm his debut in Bollywood, he is seen actively involved in Shah Rukh's various business projects, and even attended the IPL auction earlier this year with Suhana.

Suhana, on the other hand, is all set to make her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular Archies comics. In the film, she will be co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda alongside Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. It will be released next year.

Talking about working with Suhana, recently Mihir Ahuja dismissed feeling any starry air around her, Khushi and Agastya. He told Hindustan Times, “I am being very honest, it’s just like how I do masti with my every co-star. Because we are all creators, actors and artists. So when we meet, we just want to create something (with our craft) irrespective of the background we come from, we don’t keep these things in mind. We are just happy working together.”

