Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan remain inseparable as they join Madhuri Dixit at Maja Ma screening. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended the special screening of Madhuri Dixit's upcoming film Maja Ma on Monday. It will premiere on October 6 Prime Video. The cast of the film, including Madhuri, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik and Malhar Thakar, was also present at the screening. Also read: Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in 'dancing queen' avatar

Suhana was seen in a black crop top and denims paired with a short jacket, while Aryan was in a white sweatshirt and cargo pants. The two did not respond and continued to walk one behind the other as paparazzi called Aryan ‘bhai, bhai’ in order to make the siblings pause and pose for photos at the screening.

Suhana will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Aryan is yet to make his film debut, but he will reportedly work as a writer for a web series. He has meanwhile, been actively involved in Shah Rukh's various business projects. Him and Suhana attended the IPL auction earlier this year, and are also spotted at film events and parties now.

Malhar Thakar, Gajraj Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Srishti Shrivastava, Barkha Singh and Ritwik Bhowmik at Maja Ma screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Nargis Fakhri, Sharvari Wagh, Karan Johar and Suhana Khan at Maja Ma screening on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is touted as a ‘family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding’. It also stars Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, and Ninad Kamat. Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, Nargis Fakhri, Sharvari Wagh were also present at the screening.

Talking about her role, Madhuri had earlier told ANI, “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around - as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

