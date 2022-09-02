Aryan Khan spotted at Mumbai airport as he travels outside city, fans call him 'handsome like his dad' Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, flew out of Mumbai late on Thursday night. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aryan was seen at the Mumbai airport as he got off from his car. For his travel, Aryan opted for a black T-shirt under a denim jacket, cargo pants and white sneakers. (Also Read | Aryan Khan breaks Insta hiatus, posts pics with Suhana Khan, AbRam)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Aryan spoke with a few people as he walked towards the entrance of the airport. At the entrance, he also spoke with the security officials and nodded his head. He waved to a few people who came to drop him off at the airport.

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Mufasa ka beta (Mufasa's son)." Aryan lent his voice to Simba's character in the Hindi dubbing of the film, Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan had lent his voice to Mufasa's character. Another fan commented, "Same to same Shah Rukh Khan ke tarah hai (Same to same like Shah Rukh Khan)." "He is handsome like his father," wrote another fan. A comment read, "Most handsome." An Instagram user called him 'shehzada (prince)'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan's travel comes just days after he ended his Instagram hiatus with a post with his siblings--sister Suhana Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan. In the first picture, he posed while holding AbRam and Suhana in an embrace. The second image was of Aryan and AbRam. He captioned the post, "Hat-trick."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan's social media post garnered more than nine lakh likes and several comments. Among the ones who commented was Shah Rukh as well, who wrote, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!" Suhana commented, "Thanks for the crop" and "Love you".

A few months ago, Aryan was given a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case. A Mumbai court in July also allowed the release of his passport. The travel document was in the custody of the court as part of the bail condition in the cruise-drugs case. As per Bar and Bench, the court also allowed for the bail bond to be cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON