Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan are 'golden' as they attend Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash, Aryan Khan also spotted. See pics

Days after Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon threw star-studded parties at their residences, Bhumi Pednekar too hosted a pre-Diwali bash at her house on Friday. A host of Bollywood celebrities made their way to Bhumi's party, including a bunch of star kids. All from Nysa Devgan to siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the bash. Also read: Suhana Khan 'looks like Deepika Padukone' in saree at Manish Malhotra Diwali bash

Nysa Devgan is back in India and was decked up in a golden saree. She was spotted sharing a laugh with her friends who accompanied her to the bash as they were clicked by the paparazzi.

Nysa Devgn at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Nysa Devgan spotted arriving at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan, who wore a striped gold and beige saree to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash a day before, was once again spotted in another golden saree. She however ditched the bun to tie her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with heavy earrings. She was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan, who chose white for the occasion.

Suhana is all set to be seen in her Bollywood debut, The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar film has been produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti under their banner, Tiger Baby. Suhana plays the role of Veronica in the film which also plays the debut vehicle for Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. It will release on Netflix next year.

Aryan is reportedly working as a writer for a web show. Aryan and Suhana have been attending parties and events together since a few months now. They first represented Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL launch. They also attended Maja Ma screening together a few weeks before.

Nysa is studying in London and is often seen in pictures shared by her friends from their various trips in Europe and the UK. She is also spotted at parties during her time in India.

