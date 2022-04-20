As Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her 19th birthday, here are most adorable pics of the father-daughter duo

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn turned 19 on Wednesday. The couple also has a 11-year-old son, Yug. On the occasion of Nysa's 19th birthday, Ajay shared a picture of the teenager on his Instagram handle along with a birthday message. Also read: Ajay Devgn opens up about daughter Nysa Devgan's plans to enter Bollywood: ‘Anything can change anytime...'

Sharing the picture that shows Nysa in a black top, gazing into the camera, Ajay wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”

Hundreds of his fans also wished Nysa in the comments section. A fan also said, “She is your zerox copy.”

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she completed three years of schooling in Singapore. Nysa is hardly spotted in India and is also not a regular at parties. She prefers to keep away from the public eye at present.

Nysa Devgn with her family.

Nysa Devgn with Ajay Devgn and others.

Nysa Devgn is very close to her father Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn is a doting dad to Nysa Devgn.

Ajay was recently asked if she plans to follow her parents into films. He told Film Companion in an interview, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Ajay had once revealed that his kids keep him updated about the latest trends. Talking about how he learns new trends only to be lagging behind a few months later, he had told India Today, “You learn that term and use it and after three months, they turn around and say ‘Pops, this is old fashion!’”

Ajay is currently looking forward to the release of Runway 34, in which he plays a pilot undergoing scrutiny regarding one of his decisions taken during an emergency situation. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan and will hit theatres on April 29. The actor has just announced Kaithi remake titled Bholaa and also has Maidaan, Thank God and Drishyam 2 in pipeline.

