As Anupam Kher praises Kangana Ranaut, she calls him a ‘strong and secure man who will always protect a woman’

After Anupam Kher praised Kangana Ranaut, the actor took to Twitter to share her own appreciation for the veteran actor. She called him a strong and secure man who protects women. The two have worked together in her upcoming film, Emergency.

“People talk about woman empowerment till they find an empowered woman and their egos want to crush her but a really strong and secure man will always protect a woman no matter how fierce/ empowered she is. @AnupamPKher ji thank you I always feel loved and appreciated around you,” Kangana wrote in a tweet. She was replying to another tweet which included an excerpt from Anupam's recent interview about Kangana.

In an interview, Anupam had addressed Kangana's ‘Muslim actresses’ tweet which got Uorfi Javed's attention as well. She was speaking about latest Bollywood hit Pathaan when she wrote that India has forever been obsessed with Khan actors and Muslim actresses. Uorfi told her to not see talent through a lens of religion.

Anupam told DNA about the episode, "I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain (People don't go to watch the film based on religion, but based on art). You don't go to mandir, masjid or gurudawara after watching a film. You go because you have faith in your religion."

Further praising Kangana, he said, "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should defiantly celebrate the success of Kangana. Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn't we give her the freedom of speech? I think she's one of the finest directors, I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

Emergency will star Kangana as late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher will essay the role of political leader JP Narayan. Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie.

