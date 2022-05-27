As Aryan Khan gets clean chit from NCB, Shah Rukh Khan fans say it’s ‘perfect birthday gift’ for brother AbRam Khan

On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exonerated Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and five others as it filed a charge sheet against 14 persons in the case related to the raid on the yacht Cordelia in Mumbai on October 2 last year. Aryan’s name was not mentioned in the list of accused and the charge sheet mentioned that no drugs were found on him. Incidentally, Friday also happens to be the birthday of Aryan’s brother and Shah Rukh’s younger son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh’s fans reacted to the news online, calling it a double celebration for the family. Also read: No evidence Aryan was part of conspiracy, finds NCB’s SIT

Aryan had been arrested by the NCB along with six others from the cruise ship after a raid. The 24-year-old spent close to a month in jail as the agency investigated his role in the case. However, the raids came under the scanner after allegations surfaced that Aryan may have been implicated in the case and attempts to extort money were made. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) relooked into the whole case and found that there is not enough evidence to pursue the case.

On Friday, as reports of Aryan being exonerated started doing the rounds, fans of Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the news and said it could not have come at a better time for the family. One fan tweeted, “Clean chit to #AryanKhan. What a happy day for SRK sir and the whole Khan Daan who also celebrate their little one's bday today.” Several others called the news the perfect ‘gift’ for AbRam. Commenting on a news report online, a fan wrote, “Aryan gets clean chit. Little brother Abram’s perfect gift.” Several others noted that this called for a double celebration from the family.

Fans called it a double celebration for the Khan family.

Fan tweets about Aryan Khan being given clean chit by the NCB.

Earlier in the day, before the news broke, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan had wished AbRam on his birthday by sharing an unseen video. AbRam turns nine on Friday. Gauri shared a video on her Instagram account on Friday, simply writing, "Happy birthday," adding a face with a party horn and party hat emojis. It showed AbRam shaking his hair in a filmy way as he posed on the beach in a beach buggy. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

Aryan was recently spotted at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Wednesday night. He also recently made a visit to Ooty where his sister Suhana is shooting her Bollywood debut The Archies. In pictures that surfaced from the film sets, Aryan was seen spending time with Suhana and clicking pictures with fans.

