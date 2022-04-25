Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Asha Bhosle reveals Lata Mangeshkar once refused to sing at wedding; said 'won't sing even if offered 10 crore dollars'
bollywood

Asha Bhosle reveals Lata Mangeshkar once refused to sing at wedding; said 'won't sing even if offered 10 crore dollars'

Asha Bhosle recently recalled how her sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was once offered a lot of money to sing at a wedding, but she refused.
Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on last on February 6 following multiple organ failure.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was known for her principles as much as she was for her brilliant singing. Once, she was offered to sing at a wedding but she refused because she did not want to. Her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle revealed this while speaking at the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony in Mumbai. (Also read: Asha Bhosle tears up remembering didi Lata Mangeshkar on DID Li'l Masters)

Speaking in Hindi, Asha Bhosle said, "Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth million dollar or pound. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me 'will you sing at a wedding?' I said I won't and she then told the rep, 'We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings'. That person was very disappointed."

Asha also recalled how Lata always championed the cause of singers in the film industry. She ensured that singers be named on the records--it happened the first time with her famous song Aayega Aanewala. Lata also got her name on screen, and then royalty for singers, Asha said. She also recalled a childhood memory and shared that Lata once asked her to wash their parents' feet and drink the water. "We drank it, and the blessings from that continue to be with us even today," Asha said.

RELATED STORIES

In her emotional speech, Asha also recalled how Lata had once worked despite suffering from a 104-degree fever. Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 6, following multiple organ failure. After starting her career in 1942 at the age of 13, she worked in the industry for more than seven decades.

The first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony took place in Mumbai on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP