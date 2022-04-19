Asha Bhosle tears up remembering didi Lata Mangeshkar after emotional act on DID Li'l Masters: 'She's still with me'

In the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters', singer Asha Bhosle will appear as a guest judge. Zee TV shared a promo video from the upcoming episode, in which two contestants performed imitating Asha and her late sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar. Their performance left Asha and judge Mouni Roy in tears. Also Read: DID Li’l Masters: Geeta Kapur falls on her feet at Sonali Bendre's kindness, Mouni Roy gets teary-eyed. Watch

In the video, Asha is seen entering the stage, she later goes near a big portrait of Lata and touches it with flower petals in her hand. Later, a voice-over saying "Lata didi jab tak aap ka sath hai mere jeewan mein rangon ki barsaat hai (Sister Lata my life will remain full of colours, until I am with you) starts playing and two contestants are seen performing, dressed up like Lata and Asha.

Asha who broke into tears, says “Meri didi gayi hai abhi lekin phir bhi mere sath hai (My sister has left this world but she is still with me).” Mouni Roy also burst into tears after seeing the performance. Also Read: Padmini Kolhapure reveals Asha Bhosle has 'broken down' after Lata Mangeshkar's death: 'We are all shaken'

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 6 due to post-Covid complications. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in January after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Apart from several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, her funeral was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

