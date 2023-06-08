Ashish Vidyarthi reacts to backlash after marrying Rupali Barua at 57: 'I read derogatory words like buddha-khoosat'

On being shamed for marrying at the age of 57

Speaking about the trolls, Ashish said he read comments on social media about him after he announced his second marriage to Rupali Barua.

Ashish told India Today, “I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (a man who is old and decrepit)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?”

Ashish Vidyarthi married entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata.

Reaction to being trolled for second marriage

The actor further said, "What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who's doing things legally, who's paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who's also keen to have a family and live with love. It's a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value."

Ashish and Rupali's wedding ceremony

Last month, Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. For the wedding, Ashish was dressed in an off-white ethnic outfit, while Rupali opted for a white and golden saree.



Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. Ashish was earlier married to Piloo, alias Rajoshi Barua, and they share a son named Arth. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022. He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's 2023 film Kuttey.

On getting married at 57

Ashish opened up about his marriage to Rupali Barua, divorce with ex-wife and more in a video he posted on Instagram Reels last month. Speaking about how he met his wife Rupali Barua, the actor said in a video, “I met Rupali Barua. We started chatting, then met a year back. We felt something interesting about each other and thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives.”

