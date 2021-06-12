Asin's 3-year-old daughter Arin is already learning Kathak, Ghajini star shares pic

Former actor Asin gave her fans a glimpse of her three-year-old daughter Arin as she prepared for her dance class. Asin took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her little one dressed for a Kathak class.

In the picture, Asin's daughter Arin was seen wearing a yellow floral printed kurta-pajama. Arin was seen with her hair untied and her hands clasped while she stood silently. A bed with a quirky pillow and the walls featuring the colours from the rainbow doubled up as her backdrop. Asin shared the picture with the caption, "Weekend Kathak Practice 3yr old."

Asin shares a pic of her daughter Arin.

Arin turned three in October 2020. Asin had shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration which took place at their home in Kochi on Instagram. The pictures revealed that the birthday party revolved around the theme of animals, with many of the golden-coloured decorations in the shape of cats. Several stuffed animals were seen in the room and the cake featured two dogs made on it.

Asin shared the pictures and wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.) Thank you to each and everyone of you who sent us love and wishes!"

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016 and bid adieu to her acting career. They got married on January 19, 2016, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies. She was seen in movies like Ghajini, Ready, Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786. Her last movie in Bollywood was All Is Well in 2015.

In 2016, she shared a post reaffirming that she has no plans of returning to Bollywood. "For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements," she said in a social media post.

