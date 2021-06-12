Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan wishes mom Lali on her birthday: 'Thank you for being my strength, conscience'
Varun Dhawan with his mother Lali Dhawan on her birthday on Saturday.
Varun Dhawan wishes mom Lali on her birthday: 'Thank you for being my strength, conscience'

Actor Varun Dhawan posted two pictures with his mother Lali Dhawan to wish his mother on her birthday on Saturday. See them here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is all praise for his mother, Lali Dhawan, on her birthday. Varun took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable wish for his mother, called her his strength.

"Ma...She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience," he wrote. Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him posing with his mother, who is veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's wife.


Varun's post has garnered a lot of birthday wishes for his mom. "A very happy birthday to your momma," actor Nargis Fakhri commented. "Hugs and best wishes to Lali," said Malaika Arora. Katrina Kaif said: "I love lalima." Maheep Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Lali, tightest hugs & loads of love xo." Director Punit Malhotra wrote: "Happy Birthday Laali Bhua."

Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita on her Shilpa Shetty interview, says she had affair with his sister's husband

Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis, while Dia Mirza posted many red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently completed shooting for Bhediya in Assam. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun is also a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakra Koli.

