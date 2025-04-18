Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reveal heavenly name of baby daughter, share her first picture on Instagram

On KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a first glimpse of her baby girl, and revealed her name. The couple have kept her name: Evaarah. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on March 24.

Athiya and Rahul reveal daughter's name

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul marked a special milestone on the cricketer's birthday by sharing the first photo of their baby girl. The couple also revealed her name. The sweet picture and announcement melted the hearts of fans and well-wishers, showering love and congratulations on the happy family.

“Our baby girl, our everything. 🪷 Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” Athiya wrote with the photo.

In March, Athiya took to Instagram and announced the arrival of her daughter with a cute post. She posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, "Blessed with a baby girl".

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

In November 2024, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their pregnancy, sharing an adorable post that read,"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

Suniel Shetty is proud grandpa

Recently, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty wrote about his granddaughter in a Linkedin post. He wrote, "It’s funny how life works. You spend years chasing things you think will make you happy. The right roles, the right deals, a larger office, more money, the perfect comeback, more recognition. More everything. But you know what I’ve learned? That real joy mainly comes from the simplest of things."

The actor further reflected on the emotions of entering this new phase of life, "Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that. But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments."