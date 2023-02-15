Athiya Shetty isn't scared of anyone in her family, reveals KL Rahul: ‘Whole family is afraid of you’

Cricketer KL Rahul has revealed that the 'whole family' of his wife-actor Athiya Shetty is afraid of her. In a new interview, KL Rahul and Athiya also shared several details about each other such as who between the two is a better cook and who is funnier. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spotted at airport as they leave for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's wedding in Udaipur)

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows last month at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

In an interview with Vogue India, Athiya asked KL Rahul who she is the closest to and who is she the most scared of in her family. He replied, "You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of nobody." The couple was asked who between the two is a better cook. Athiya replied that they 'tested this during the lockdown' and she burnt a banana bread. She added that it was her husband who was the better cook.

When asked who is the funny one, KL Rahul said, "It's me" while Athiya said, "It has to be me. Maybe we should have a vote on set today about who is the funny one." When asked who says 'sorry' first, Athiya replied that it was always her. KL Rahul whispered that it was 'because she is always wrong'.

Athiya and KL Rahul pointed at each other when asked who is more stubborn between the two of them. He said that anybody who knows both of them will agree that 'she is the more stubborn one'.

Hours after getting married in January, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post. They wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

