Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spotted at airport as they leave for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's wedding in Udaipur. Watch

Indian cricketers and their spouses seem to be headed to Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding celebrations on Valentine's Day. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also seen reaching the airport, seemingly to catch a flight to Udaipur. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli keep it casual at airport; fans think they left for Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding

Athiya Shetty was in a white crop top and blue denims paired with a matching denim jacket. KL Rahul joined her in a white tee paired with a cardigan and grey track pants. They seemed to be in a rush, but paused for a moment to pose for the paparazzi. Both of them also carried black sling bags for their travel. A fan commented on a paparazzo video of them together, “Sab Hardik ki shadi mai jaa rahe hai (everyone is going to Hardik Pandya's wedding).”

Hardik is married to dancer Natasa Stankovic of DJ Wale Babu fame. They also have a two-year-old son Agastya. They will be renewing their wedding vows in Udaipur on the occasion of Valentine's Day. According to ANI, Natasa and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned.

Early on Tuesday, Virat and Anushka were also seen at the airport in casuals. They are also expected to be a part of the celebrations. On Monday, Hardik and Natasa were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya, brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. They became parents to son Agastya in July 2020. Hardik has often addressed Natasa as his wife after they had a quite wedding ceremony during Covid lockdown.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home on January 23. Only selected guests and family members were a part of the wedding. Suniel has said that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

