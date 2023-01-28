Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's haldi ceremony had a gorgeous marigold themed-decor. See pics

Actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently unveiled photos from their haldi ceremony and it was no less than a fairytale affair. The couple tied the knot at Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow and turned a small corner of the venue into a marigold heaven for their pre-wedding festivity. Inside pictures from their haldi event surfaced online and it's no less than a festival of yellow hues all over. Also read: Athiya Shetty holds KL Rahul close in first pics from haldi ceremony

Athiya and Rahul's haldi ceremony decor featured lush green trees, adorned with bright yellow marigold flowers. The decor agency, Rani Pink posted pictures from the beautiful venue. Going by the pictures, the daytime festivity took place outside where a flight of stairs is seen leading to a space adorned with marigolds hanging from the ceiling. From bushes to trees, the lush greens are covered in marigolds.

Another photo gave a sneak-peak inside the space where wooden chairs, completing the colour schemes were placed. Two couches of bright marigold colour were also placed for the bride and groom. Sharing the photo, the post read, “When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust. We knew how to feed off each other to create and build. Every layer of the decor was detailed and I can't tell you how much fun we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact. The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!”

For the haldi ceremony, Athiya wore a peach-pink suit with golden details. Rahul wore an ivory-coloured chikankari kurta. Sharing the photos from the ceremony, Athiya and Rahul wrote, “sukh (happiness)” in their captions.

KL Rahul and Athiya got married Tuesday at Suniel's farmhouse. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family members and close friends only. Suniel Shetty revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season, most likely in Mumbai.

