Athiya Shetty holds KL Rahul close in first pics from haldi ceremony. See here

bollywood
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from her haldi ceremony, held before wedding with KL Rahul.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Friday, Athiya Shetty finally shared a bunch of photos from her haldi ceremony. Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married last week at her dad Suniel Shetty's home in Khandala. The couple has been gradually sharing photos from the wedding and other ceremonies. Also read: Suniel Shetty and wife Mana bless Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, hug daughter in new pics from wedding ceremony

The first picture in the album shows Athiya and KL Rahul laughing hard while drenched in turmeric and sandalwood paste. They are also covered in the petals of the marigold flower. The next photo shows a better look at Athiya's outfit, a peach-pink suit with golden details. A photo also shows her putting the turmeric paste on her brother Ahan Shetty's face. The final photo shows her posing against the sunlight. She captioned the post as ‘sukh (happiness)'.

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on Tuesday at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Suniel posted a wedding frame of the newly-wed couple on Tuesday and captioned it, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust ... congratulations and God bless my bachchas."

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media.

