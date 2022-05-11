Athiya Shetty looked up to Sushmita Sen growing up: 'I used to mimic her'

Athiya Shetty has opened up about her admiration for actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero, said that she used to look up to Sushmita while she was growing up. Sushmita, who was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, had made her acting debut with Dastak in 1996. Also Read| Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty cheer for her boyfriend KL Rahul at his IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. See pics

Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, is also often seen on the runway apart from her acting career and recently walked at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Speaking at the event, she said that Sushmita has been the fashion icon for her since she was a child.

She told ETimes, “While growing up I used to look up to and mimic Sushmita Sen. I think she has the most poised and confident walk.”

Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She said she is currently working on two projects and the announcements about them may happen soon.

Meanwhile, she was surrounded by rumours that she is planning to tie the knot with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya and KL Rahul were rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time and made it official when they attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's film Tadap last year. However, they are not planning to get married yet.

Asked about the rumours, Athiya told ETimes, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to.”

She also denied reports that she and KL Rahul have booked an entire floor in an under-construction building in Bandra. She clarified that while it's true that she is moving to a new house, she is doing it with her parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty. She said, "I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home." The family currently lives at their home in South Mumbai.

