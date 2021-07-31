Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul drops a heart on her latest photo, fans want them to get married

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a new photo of herself posing on the grass in a monotone outfit. She rested her chin on one hand, flaunting her watch, as she looked at the camera. Her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, left a brown heart emoji on her Instagram post.

Excited fans replied to KL Rahul’s comment and urged him to get married to Athiya Shetty. “@rahulkl shaadi kar lo (get married) please please,” one comment read. “@rahulkl when are you getting married sir?” another asked. A third called them ‘pure couple goals’ and wrote, “Dekho dekho, online pyaar, ye log pure couple goals hai yaaar (Look at this public display of affection online. These two are pure couple goals).”

KL Rahul showered love on Athiya Shetty’s new picture.

While Rahul and Athiya are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, they are yet to confirm the same. Currently, they are in England, chilling with his teammates and their significant others, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Earlier this week, Rahul shared an Instagram post featuring Virat, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Umesh Yadav. The second picture in the post also featured Anushka and Athiya.

On Friday, Anushka shared a picture with Virat and their daughter Vamika, which also featured Athiya, Rahul and the whole gang. “Dur‘hum’ saath saath hai,” her caption read.

Also see | Kareena Kapoor sneaks Saif Ali Khan into her selfie: ‘Pouting while he works out’

A source told Hindustan Times that Rahul listed Athiya as his ‘partner’ before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team, the insider said.

Last year, at an event, Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty, was asked if she was seeing Rahul. “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya,” he had said. “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then,” he had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON