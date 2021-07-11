Athiya Shetty’s rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul takes over London streets with her brother Ahan Shetty. See photos

Cricketer KL Rahul on Saturday took to Instagram to share pictures with Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suniel Shetty. In the images, the two men were seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. Rahul is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ahan’s sister, actor Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul shared photos with his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s brother Ahan Shetty. Rahul and Ahan were seen wearing all-black outfits with white sneakers. Rahul added a dash of colour to his look by adding an orange cap.

“Happy vibes @ahan.shetty,” Rahul captioned the pictures of him and Ahan, which got a lot of love online. Cricketer Sinan Kader commented, “What a vibe,” along with a fire emoji. Fashion blogger Usaamah Siddique wrote, “MIB,” perhaps referring to ‘Men in Black’. Fans reacted as well. One called them ‘jeeja Sala (brothers-in-law)’, while another said, “Finally you have posted.”

Last month, Athiya and Rahul piqued the curiosity of fans by sharing selfies with near-identical captions about a ‘new day’ and ‘new me’. It was later revealed that they joined hands to endorse an eyewear brand.

Athiya and Rahul have long been rumoured to be in a relationship. Both of them have remained tight-lipped on the same. However, their sweet Instagram posts for each other and holidays together seem to give it away.

Last year, at an event, Suniel Shetty was asked if his daughter Athiya was dating Rahul. “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya,” he said. “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then,” he added.

Athiya has only appeared in two films - Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor - since she made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero. She was also seen in a special song, Tere Naal Nachna, in Nawabzaade.