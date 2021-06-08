Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty's latest pic makes fans wonder if she's with KL Rahul. See here
Athiya Shetty shared a new picture, leaving fans wondering if she's with KL Rahul in England.
Athiya Shetty shared a new picture, leaving fans wondering if she's with KL Rahul in England.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty's latest pic makes fans wonder if she's with KL Rahul. See here

  • KL Rahul is currently in England, with the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Fans are convinced that his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty has accompanied him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Fans want to know if Athiya Shetty has accompanied rumoured boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, to England. The questions arose after Athiya shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the picture, Athiya was seen seated in an open field with barricades behind her. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "protect your energy." Fans took to the comments section and asked her if she was with Rahul.

"Are you in the same place as kl sir?" asked fan. "Cleaver Athu. B/W picture so that we don't see the background, Athu keep on sharing hints we are loving it," another comment read. "Pakka in England can say from ur background," a third fan noted. "Omg Rahul has a pic at the same spot," a fourth said, referring to the pictures he shared over the weekend.


Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyes emoji. Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades and Akansha Ranjan also shared similar emojis in the comments section.

KL Rahul, along with Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team, are in England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand, which is set to take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Actor Anushka Sharma is also in England to support Virat and the team.

Last week, Anushka was was photographed with Virat and their daughter Vamika, leaving for the airport. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. She also shared a picture from the Ageas Bowl stadium.

Also read: Did Virat Kohli go down on his knees to take Anushka Sharma's latest pic?

Athiya and Rahul haven't officially talked about their relationship. The two have been seen showing each other love on social media. Athiya had shared a few pictures with the cricketer in April, on the occasion of his birthday.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
athiya shetty world test championship wtc + 1 more

Related Stories

Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday.
Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured bf KL Rahul a happy birthday with unseen pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • On KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a few cute pictures of her rumoured boyfriend and wished him on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics with girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pen wishes.
Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics with girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pen wishes.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul shower Ahan's girlfriend Tania with love on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday on Monday. The actor shared a gallery of pictures to wish her. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also joined him in celebrating her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.