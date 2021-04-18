IND USA
Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday.
Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul a happy birthday with unseen goofy pics, Suniel Shetty had this to say

  • On KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a few cute pictures of her rumoured boyfriend and wished him on his birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Athiya Shetty has dug out some pictures with her boyfriend, Indian cricketer KL Rahul to wish him on his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared two goofy pictures of the couple and penned a birthday note.

In the pictures, Athiya and Rahul were seen posing for mirror selfies while making faces. Sharing the picture, Athiya wrote, "Grateful for you, happy birthday." Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty took to the comments section and wrote, "Truly" with a black colour heart emoji. Fellow Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya commented, "My cuties."


Several fans showered birthday wishes in the comments. "Happy Birthday," many fans commented. "Was waiting for this," added another. Many others showered heart emojis as well. Last year, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a picture of the duo and called her his 'mad child.'

Athiya and Rahul haven't officially talked about their relationship. Time and again, the two have been seen showing each other some love on social media. Rahul was also seen bonding with Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff in a few pictures.

The cricketer, who is currently the captain of Punjab Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021, was seen wishing Tania a few weeks ago with a picture from their trip together on her birthday.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with unseen pics, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shower love

Suniel had subtly given his seal of approval to the cricketer during a conversation with a leading daily last year. "We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy," he had said.

