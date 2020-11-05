e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty gets an adorable birthday wish (and a shoulder to lean on) from rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. See pic

Athiya Shetty gets an adorable birthday wish (and a shoulder to lean on) from rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. See pic

Cricketer KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Athiya, who is rumoured to be dating the cricketer, turned 28 on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose together.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose together.
         

Cricketer KL Rahul wished his rumoured girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty, on her birthday with a sweet social media post. Athiya turned 28 on Wednesday.

Sharing a selfie with Athiya, in which she can be seen resting her head on his shoulder, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday mad child.” The post has been ‘liked’ by close to 700000 people in less than an hour. “Where’s the cake?” he asked in his Instagram story, which appears to be an old picture of Athiya. The actor also took to Instagram to share pictures from her party. “Counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!” she wrote in her caption.

 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday mad child 🖤

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

 

The rumoured couple often indulges in PDA on social media, leaving comments and hearts on each other’s posts. Recently, when Athiya shared a picture of herself, Rahul dropped black heart and angel emojis on the post. Athiya replied with an otter emoji and smiling face with three hearts. Their fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty has said that he is very pleased with her boyfriend. “We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” he had said.

It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who had started the rumours. He left a comment on one of Athiya’s posts, hinting at their relationship. “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” Vikram then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.

Also read: Athiya Shetty turns on the PDA with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul on Instagram. See it here

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

