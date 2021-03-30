IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with unseen pics, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shower love
Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics with girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pen wishes.
Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics with girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pen wishes.
bollywood

Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with unseen pics, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shower love

  • Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday on Monday. The actor shared a gallery of pictures to wish her. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also joined him in celebrating her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty showered girlfriend Tania Shroff with love on her birthday. The actor, who will soon make his Bollywood debut, took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures of Tania. The post featured a few happy memories of the duo from their date nights and vacations.

In a picture, Ahan was seated beside Tania while they posed for the camera. In another, they were enjoying a meal on a boat. He also shared a picture of the time the duo dressed up as the Flinstones. Sharing the pictures, Ahan said, "Happy birthday babe." Taking to the comments section, Tania replied, "Thank you I miss you."

Ahan's sister, actor Athiya Shetty, also shared a picture to wish Tania. "Happy birthday to my best girl, love you." Cricketer KL Rahul, who is rumoured to be dating Athiya, also shared a picture with the birthday girl and Ahan. "Happy birthday," he wrote.

Athiya Shetty wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.
Athiya Shetty wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.
KL Rahul wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff.
KL Rahul wishes Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Ahan will soon make his debut with Tadap. The first poster was shared by Suniel's Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar. "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap," he said.

Suniel also shared the posters with a piece of advice for Ahan. "A new journey begins today Phantom ... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful," he said.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family: 'Mind, body, spirit is vacant'

The movie also stars Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Tadap is the Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, and is set to release on September 24 in theatres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ahan shetty athiya shetty suniel shetty + 1 more

Related Stories

Tadap will mark Ahan Shetty's film debut.
Tadap will mark Ahan Shetty's film debut.
bollywood

Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
READ FULL STORY
Suniel Shetty shared an old picture from a beach shoot and Athiya Shetty shared her reaction.
Suniel Shetty shared an old picture from a beach shoot and Athiya Shetty shared her reaction.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared an old picture of himself from a beach shoot. His daughter Athiya Shetty reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP