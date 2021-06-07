Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did Virat Kohli go down on his knees to take Anushka Sharma's latest pic?
Anushka Sharma shared a new picture from UK on Saturday.
Anushka Sharma shared a new picture from UK on Saturday.
bollywood

Did Virat Kohli go down on his knees to take Anushka Sharma's latest pic?

  • Anushka Sharma shared a new picture from Southampton, UK, on Saturday. The actor has accompanied Virat Kohli and other members of the Indian cricket team as they are set to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Over the weekend, Anushka Sharma shared a picture from her stay in UK's Southampton with a witty caption about Virat Kohli. Now, Indian cricketer Harleen Deol has hinted that Virat went down on his knees to click the picture.

Harleen took to the comments section and seemed to applaud Virat's dedication to capturing the perfect shot. "I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say," she commented on the post.

Cricketer Harleen Deol's comment.
Cricketer Harleen Deol's comment.

In the picture, Anushka posed solo with a view of the Ageas Bowl stadium. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." The caption left many in splits, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dropped a laughing and a heart emoji in the comments section.

Anushka has accompanied Virat to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. The World Test Championship (WTC) final is set to take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Last week, Anushka was photographed with Virat and their daughter Vamika, leaving for the airport. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter in January this year. Anushka and Vamika have been accompanying Virat on his tours. Anushka was photographed with Virat in Pune, where the Indian cricket team was playing against England. She was also seen spending time with Virat during the IPL 2021. The couple was photographed with numerous players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

Also read: Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's living space with French mouldings, tropical-inspired walls

Ahead of her delivery, Anushka spoke about sharing parenting duties with Virat. Speaking with Vogue India, she said, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma virat kohli anushka sharma + 1 more

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Anushka-Virat along with Vamika seen at Mumbai airport travelling to England

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika. They flew to England.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika.
bollywood

Virat reacts after fan asks for pictures of his and Anushka’s daughter Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do not want to ‘expose’ their daughter Vamika to social media before she is old enough to make that choice on her own.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.