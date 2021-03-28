Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'What the hell was I doing?'

Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from his early acting days on Instagram. In the picture, Suniel was seen wearing just a pair of denim pants and a pair of sunglasses. He was seen crawling on a beach for the shot.

Sharing the picture, Suniel wrote, "What the hell was I thinking?" His daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, took to the comments section and tagged her brother, Ahaan Shetty, and dropped a smiling face with teardrop emoji. Reacting to her tag, Suniel said, "oyyyyyy goondi" with a red heart emoji.

Actor Vikrant Massey couldn't help but laugh. "Caption," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. The actor's fans jumped in and shared their thoughts in the comments. "Haye garmi step invented by suniel shetty," a fan said, referring to Nora Fatehi's popular song from Street Dancer 3D. "Ye Dharti meri maa hai (this land is my mother)," said another fan, quoting a line from his movie Border. "Super cool it needs self confidence to pull this off," applauded the third fan.

Suniel is looking forward to the acting debut of his son, Ahaan, who is set to star in Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead. The posters were launched earlier this month. Revealing the first poster, Suniel's Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar said, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Suniel shared the posters with a piece of advice for his son. "A new journey begins today Phantom ... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful," he said.

