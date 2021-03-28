IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'What the hell was I doing?'
Suniel Shetty shared an old picture from a beach shoot and Athiya Shetty shared her reaction.
Suniel Shetty shared an old picture from a beach shoot and Athiya Shetty shared her reaction.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty mortified by shirtless throwback picture, Athiya Shetty reacts: 'What the hell was I doing?'

  • Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared an old picture of himself from a beach shoot. His daughter Athiya Shetty reacted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Suniel Shetty took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from his early acting days on Instagram. In the picture, Suniel was seen wearing just a pair of denim pants and a pair of sunglasses. He was seen crawling on a beach for the shot.

Sharing the picture, Suniel wrote, "What the hell was I thinking?" His daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, took to the comments section and tagged her brother, Ahaan Shetty, and dropped a smiling face with teardrop emoji. Reacting to her tag, Suniel said, "oyyyyyy goondi" with a red heart emoji.

Actor Vikrant Massey couldn't help but laugh. "Caption," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. The actor's fans jumped in and shared their thoughts in the comments. "Haye garmi step invented by suniel shetty," a fan said, referring to Nora Fatehi's popular song from Street Dancer 3D. "Ye Dharti meri maa hai (this land is my mother)," said another fan, quoting a line from his movie Border. "Super cool it needs self confidence to pull this off," applauded the third fan.

Suniel is looking forward to the acting debut of his son, Ahaan, who is set to star in Tadap. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead. The posters were launched earlier this month. Revealing the first poster, Suniel's Dhadkan co-star Akshay Kumar said, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"

Also Read: This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's priced possession

Suniel shared the posters with a piece of advice for his son. "A new journey begins today Phantom ... remember it’s all about being humble, honest and forever grateful," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
athiya shetty suniel shetty

Related Stories

Actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram.
Actor Athiya Shetty conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty reveals her stunning WhatsApp profile picture. See photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
  • Taking to her Instagram stories, Athiya Shetty revealed she was "bored in the car" and decided to host an 'Ask Me Anything' session.
READ FULL STORY
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP