Suniel Shetty files police complaint against film producers for fake posters: 'I don’t know whose film it is'
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a film production company. He says that the producers at Balaji Media Films private limited have shared a fake poster for a movie, lying about him playing the film's lead.
Suniel said that the producers used his pictures without his permission. His complaint, registered at the Versova Police Station, called it an act of 'complete fraud'.
Speaking to Mid-day, Suniel said, "I don’t know whose film it is and who they are, nor did I sign this film. They are openly exploiting an artiste. They are trying to get the film financed using my name. This is ruining my reputation and as such, I decided to file a complaint.”
The production house has called it a mistake, adding that they were not seeking money from anyone with help from the posters. "We made a mistake. We were preparing for the casting of our two films keeping two to three actors, including Shetty and Bobby Deol, in mind. We made a poster using their photos just to check how they look. But someone made the posters go viral on social media. The posters were later deleted,” said Ranveer Singh, the manager of the production house.
In a tweet shared by Suniel on Thursday, he said that he was more concerned about how young persons would have been duped by the posters. "Thank you for putting it out there Sami ... more than using my picture and financial exploitation it is about exploiting young vulnerable talent," he wrote.
Suniel is now looking forward to the acting debut of his son Ahan. The first posters for his movie Tadap were unveiled earlier this week. Ahan stars opposite Tara Sutaria in the movie.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel had commented on all the criticism that Bollywood had faced due to the drugs scandal following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. “Strong words like ‘film industry gutter hai’ — it hurts a lot. It’s my place of work, worship. It’s not five actors or directors or producers who make the industry. It’s 18 associations, one federation and lakhs of workers who make an industry. Aap gutter nahi bula sakte kisi cheez ko, aap gande log nahi bol sakte, it’s not freaking fair. (You can't call something gutter, you can't call people bad). Today, theatres are closed, millions of workers don’t have work, what are we doing?,” he had said.
