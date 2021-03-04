IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty files police complaint against film producers for fake posters: 'I don’t know whose film it is'
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files police complaint against film producers for fake posters: 'I don’t know whose film it is'

Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a film production company. He says that the producers at Balaji Media Films private limited have shared a fake poster for a movie, lying about him playing the film's lead.

Suniel said that the producers used his pictures without his permission. His complaint, registered at the Versova Police Station, called it an act of 'complete fraud'.

Speaking to Mid-day, Suniel said, "I don’t know whose film it is and who they are, nor did I sign this film. They are openly exploiting an artiste. They are trying to get the film financed using my name. This is ruining my reputation and as such, I decided to file a complaint.”

The production house has called it a mistake, adding that they were not seeking money from anyone with help from the posters. "We made a mistake. We were preparing for the casting of our two films keeping two to three actors, including Shetty and Bobby Deol, in mind. We made a poster using their photos just to check how they look. But someone made the posters go viral on social media. The posters were later deleted,” said Ranveer Singh, the manager of the production house.

In a tweet shared by Suniel on Thursday, he said that he was more concerned about how young persons would have been duped by the posters. "Thank you for putting it out there Sami ... more than using my picture and financial exploitation it is about exploiting young vulnerable talent," he wrote.

Suniel is now looking forward to the acting debut of his son Ahan. The first posters for his movie Tadap were unveiled earlier this week. Ahan stars opposite Tara Sutaria in the movie.

Also read: Neeraj Ghaywan supports Anurag Kashyap amid IT raids: 'Hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those DVDs'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel had commented on all the criticism that Bollywood had faced due to the drugs scandal following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. “Strong words like ‘film industry gutter hai’ — it hurts a lot. It’s my place of work, worship. It’s not five actors or directors or producers who make the industry. It’s 18 associations, one federation and lakhs of workers who make an industry. Aap gutter nahi bula sakte kisi cheez ko, aap gande log nahi bol sakte, it’s not freaking fair. (You can't call something gutter, you can't call people bad). Today, theatres are closed, millions of workers don’t have work, what are we doing?,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suniel shetty

Related Stories

Tadap will be Ahan Shetty's debut vehicle. It also stars Tara Sutaria.
Tadap will be Ahan Shetty's debut vehicle. It also stars Tara Sutaria.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar unveils first poster of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar presented the first poster of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap. Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. See the poster here.
READ FULL STORY
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty pose with Mukesh Chhabra.
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty pose with Mukesh Chhabra.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty have a Dhadkan reunion, fans are missing Akshay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal.
bollywood

Saina teaser: Parineeti hits the perfect shot in inspiring Saina Nehwal biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Saina. She plays badminton player Saina Nehwal in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint.
bollywood

Suniel Shetty files complaint against film producers for fake posters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company for circulating fake film poster, showing him to be a star in their movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
Abhishek Bachchan on sets of Dasvi.
bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan carves a powerful figure as Ganga Ram in new Dasvi still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan has shared a picture from the sets of Dasvi and is seen in a powerful avatar. He plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the comedy film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
IT raids were conducted at premises of Anurag Kashyap on Wednesday.(Twitter)
bollywood

Neeraj Ghaywan, Anubhav Sinha support Anurag Kashyap in wake of IT raids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Following IT raids at Anurag Kashyap's premises, Neeraj Ghaywan shared a picture from his library and tweeted, 'there’s definitely something there inside those books, too much wealth in them.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
Madhur Mittal accused of sexual assault.
bollywood

Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Rohan joins Shraddha's birthday celebrations, Shreya expecting first child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
From a video of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebrations with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha going viral to Shreya Ghoshal announcing pregnancy, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
Saba Ali Khan has shared this picture of her family.
bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Sharmila are all smiles in this pic shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Saba Ali Khan loves to share photos of her family on social media. She has now shared a photo from the wedding of her brother, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
Neena Gupta has shared a 7-year-old picture with husband Vivek Mehra.
bollywood

Neena Gupta celebrates 20 years of togetherness with husband Vivek Mehra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta shared a picture with husband Vivek Mehra on completing 20 years of togetherness. He is a chartered accountant and had met Neena on a flight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
bollywood

Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
bollywood

Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt could not relate to many people in the 1990s. The actor, who did fewer films than her contemporaries, said she followed her heart and took up projects she 'could live with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP