bollywood

Athiya Shetty says 'no love in my life can come close' in birthday post for mom Mana, Suniel Shetty reacts

Athiya Shetty posted pictures with her mother Mana Shetty to wish her on her birthday. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Athiya Shetty poses with Mana Shetty.

Actor Athiya Shetty on Sunday wished her mother Mana Shetty on her birthday. She shared pictures of them together and her father, actor Suniel Shetty reacted to them.

Sharing the photos, Athiya wrote, "No love in my life can come close to this one. I often look at you and wonder how I got so lucky… Happy birthday to my infinity and beyond." The first picture had the mother and daughter in a candid shot as they laughed while the second one showed both posing for the camera. While Athiya was dressed in a red blouse, Mana wore a white one.

Athiya's father Suniel Shetty dropped red heart emojis in appreciation. The post saw many of their industry friends wish Mana. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happy happy birthday Mana aunty." Ayesha Shroff said, "Beeeeauuuutties." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Happy bday to ur gorgeous mum." Seema Khan said, "Happy birthday Mana."

Athiya Shetty has recently been in the news for her rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. While neither of them has confirmed that they are together, they routinely share pictures together and comment on each other's posts. In the last two months, Athiya has been seen in pictures with Rahul and the rest of the Indian cricket team, currently touring the United Kingdom.

Also read: Anushka Sharma is teasing Athiya Shetty for this reason on latest Instagram post

Last month, Anushka Sharma shared a group picture of cricketers with their significant others and their babies. KL Rahul had also shared an Instagram post that featured Athiya, Virat Kohli and Anushka, among others. Fans were excited to see them together and one of them had even addressed Athiya as "bhabhi".

While the two have been tight-lipped about their relationship, Suniel has often been asked about it. During a press conference last year, when asked about it, he had said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

athiya shetty suniel shetty
