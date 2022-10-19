Athiya Shetty stuns in white as she shares her pictures from latest photoshoot, KL Rahul is all hearts

Actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She posted photos as she endorsed an eyewear brand on Wednesday. She shared two close-up shots while wearing the glasses. Along with many celebrity friends, cricketer-boyfriend KL Rahul reacted to the post. ( Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dances, sings in ad; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda react. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the pictures, she wore a white formal suit with white heels. She sat on a chair and wore the glasses while posing for the camera. She posted two close-up pictures. In one of them, she wore an off brown coat and placed her hand over her chin. In another, she wore cherry-coloured glasses and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. The shoot was for John Jacobs eyewear brand, which Athiya endorses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul dropped heart on fire emoji. Film producer Rhea Kapoor commented, “Stunn.” Cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a fire emoji emoji as well. Actor Sanya Malhotra dropped smiling face with heart emojis.

One of Athiya's fans wrote, “Aths you slayed, love.” Another fan commented, “This looks of yours will forever be iconic.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Athiya is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya is currently dating KL Rahul. The couple had made it official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut movie, Tadap, in 2021. At the event they posed together. She often accompanies him on his cricket tours and they go on vacations too. She travelled with him to Germany when he underwent a surgery in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.