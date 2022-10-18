Amitabh Bachchan dances, sings in ad; Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda react. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a video from a recent advertisement on Tuesday. In the clip, he danced and sang as he prompted a toothpaste brand. Amitabh wore a red colourful jacket on a white kurta and pyjama. Apart from his fans, actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to it. ( Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares behind-the-scenes moments from ad shoot, says ‘channelling my boss lady attitude.’ Watch)

In the the beginning of the clip, Amitabh can be seen sitting on a throne. He soon narrated the hardships some foreigners were facing because of using a low quality toothpaste. Amitabh then said he was happy because his teeth were very strong, unlike others.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Rekindling the past, to kindle the present... What fun!!” He used the hashtags ‘collab’ and ‘ad’ in his caption. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heart emojis, while son Abhishek Bachchan dropped a dancing emoji on the video. Shweta Bachchan left a heart eyes emoji. Actor Chitrangda Singh wrote, “You are easily the best ever sir." Actor Wamiqa Gabbi commented, “Nobody like you” (white and handfolded emojis). Anchor-actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Love this.”

One of Amitabh''s fans wrote, “Sir pehli nazar laga koi movie ka advertisement hai… but maza aaya dekh k (When I first saw, I assumed it to be a film's ad but I enjoyed thoroughly). Another fan commented, “Isse accha ad nhi dekha, charan sparsh sir ( I have not seen such a good ad before, touching your feet, sir)." Another fan wrote, “Superb sir, aapke daato ka toh theek hai, lekin itni energy laate kaha se ho ( I have understood your secret of strong teeth but where do you get so much energy)." Many fans dropped heart and laughing emojis in the comments section, while some admired his dancing and acting.

Amitabh will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher. The film is slated to be released in theatres on November 11. It also stars Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, among others.

