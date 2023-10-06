Atlee reveals if Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue is ‘anti-establishment’

Atlee Kumar spoke about his blockbuster Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, and the actor's much-discussed monologue from the film. Atlee was a speaker at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 on Thursday, when he was asked if Shah Rukh's viral voting monologue from Jawan was 'anti-establishment'. While Jawan touched upon several pressing issues, such as a farmers' suicides and the healthcare system, in his viral monologue, Shah Rukh's character Azad raised the importance of asking questions before voting in elections. Also read: Dr Kafeel Khan sends appreciation letter to Shah Rukh Khan for featuring ‘Gorakhpur encephalitis incident’ in Jawan

Atlee on Jawan monologue

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan delivered a hard-hitting monologue about the importance of casting votes.

Speaking about it, Atlee said at the event, "No (it is not anti-establishment), I am just talking about my emotion. I am a lay man. I am also a part of the society. I am just talking about my emotions and the film. You can take it whatever way you want. It is a common audience voice. It is the voice of Indian emotion. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual. I am just describing what responsibility is. This dialogue should connect with the audience in the right way. If a coach teaches a student how to goal, it is not for the match, it is for a lifetime. So I will say, a message for a lifetime."

‘One should know whom to vote for’

He further said, “I am also part of press, media. So I should make entertainment with responsibility. If it’s only entertainment, I feel that I am not doing my job. I just get the real emotions- what is going around and what we are doing as a society to counter. I am not specifying anything but I am talking about real issues. One should know who to vote for and how to vote and read the manual. I am just describing what responsibility is.”

About Jawan

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which was released on September 7, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father (Vikram Rathore) and son (Azad), who team up to fight corruption.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also star in the lead roles alongside Shah Rukh. Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in a guest appearance in the action film. Jawan has been unstoppable at the box office, earning more than ₹615.7 crore nett in all languages in India alone.

