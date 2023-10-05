Jawan box office collection day 28: Shah Rukh Khan film makes 2 cr on 4th Wednesday, takes India total to 615.7 crore

Jawan, the highest grossing Hindi film in India, remains steady. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, which was released on September 7, added roughly ₹2 crore nett to its domestic box office collection on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the film had earned ₹2.05 crore nett in all languages in India. The film, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has so far minted ₹615.72 crore nett in India in four weeks. Also read: Jawan's lowest haul yet Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Jawan domestic box office collection

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer opened with ₹75 crore nett in all languages in India; Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It went on to collect ₹80.1 crore nett in India in all languages on its first Sunday in theatres.

Jawan's week 1 collection was ₹389.88 crore, of which the Hindi version made ₹347.98 crore and Tamil and Telugu versions earned ₹23.86 crore and ₹18.04 crore, respectively. Jawan's week 2 collection was ₹136.1 crore nett in India in all languages. In week 3, the action film collected ₹55.92 crore nett in India in total.

About Jawan

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which was released on September 7, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son, who team up to fight corruption.

Atlee says Jawan was 'only made for Shah Rukh'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making all the right noises. The film also marked the Hindi debut of director Atlee Kumar. After witnessing a blockbuster run at the box office, Atlee had revealed that he didn't have 'a second thought' on who will play the lead role in the film.

Last month, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee said that 'Jawan is only made for (Shah Rukh) Khan sir'. He said, “Jawan is only made for Khan Sir. I didn't have a second thought about who is going to do it.” He also got candid about his plans on making Jawan's sequel. Atlee said that he has kept Jawan's climax as 'open end'. “For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day,” he said.

