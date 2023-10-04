News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan box office collection day 27: Shah Rukh Khan film records lowest haul yet

Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film has collected ₹614 crore in 27 days of its release at the domestic box office.

Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster has slowed down as it nears the completion of its fourth week in theatres. The film dropped to 2.5 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This is the lowest single-day collection of the Atlee film in India which currently stands at 614.17 crore at the domestic box office. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan recites ‘main kaun hoon’ monologue at Jawan special event. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan in which he has a dual role.
Jawan box office 

As per the portal, Jawan had 12.31 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. The film had opened at a massive 75 crore on the occasion of Janmashtami on September 7. It went on to make 80 crore, its highest single-day collection on its first Sunday. The film collected 389.88 crore in its first week, 136.1 crore in its second week and 55.92 crore in its third week.

Jawan has been directed by Atlee and is Nayanthara's first Hindi film. It also released in Tamil and Telugu and stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and several others also star in the film. Anirudh Ravichander's music and GK Vishnu's cinematography has also been hailed by moviegoers. The film outlines “the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society”. It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

Jawan at The Himalayan Film Festival

Recently, Jawan was showcased on the second day of The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) in Leh. Around 400 audience members were in attendance to watch the pan-India film at an auditorium at Leh's Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, an arts centre surrounded by the Himalayan range. Chants of “love you, SRK” could be heard in the auditorium.

"There's a small theatre here in Leh with a small screen. When we found out that Jawan will be shown on a big screen at the Himalayan Film Festival, we didn't go to the small theatre and instead waited for this day to come. We are getting an opportunity to watch this blockbuster movie at over 11,000 feet, so it's great," viewer Tashi Dawa told PTI.

