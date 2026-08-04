Australian cricketer Brett Lee shuts down old rumours of him dating Preity Zinta: ‘Never let it affect me’

It was not uncommon in the early 2000s to see rumours of cricketers dating actors on the down-low, with the relationships kept under wraps. One such rumour that often made the rounds was about Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor Preity Zinta. Every time the Indian Premier League (IPL) season rolled around, and Brett played for Preity’s Punjab Kings, these rumours only intensified. Years later, he put them to rest.

Brett Lee shuts down rumours of dating Preity Zinta

Brett Lee and Preity Zinta were rumoured to be dating in the early 2000s.

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In an interview with Bombay Times, Brett addressed rumours linking him to Bollywood actors and said, “Here's your scoop - I never dated a Bollywood actress.” He then specifically spoke about Preity and said, “Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She's an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her. Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me.”

The rumours about Brett Lee-Preity Zinta

Around 2008-2011, when Brett played for Punjab Kings (then called Kings XI Punjab), he would often get linked to the team’s co-owner, Preity. Speculation that they were secretly dating only grew stronger when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant. The actor took to her social media at the time to clarify that they were close friends. “I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say folks NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss,” she wrote on X (then Twitter).

Brett Lee and Preity Zinta’s personal lives

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{{^usCountry}} Brett Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and they have a son together. After two years of marriage, the cricketer confirmed his separation. They formally divorced in 2009. He married Lana Anderson in 2014 after they had dated for a year. They have two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brett Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and they have a son together. After two years of marriage, the cricketer confirmed his separation. They formally divorced in 2009. He married Lana Anderson in 2014 after they had dated for a year. They have two children. {{/usCountry}}

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Around the same time that Preity was being linked to Brett, constant rumours of her breakup or engagement with Ness Wadia, the co-owner of Punjab Kings and a businessman, were also circulating. In 2016, she married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles. In 2021, the couple welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Preity Zinta’s upcoming work

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Preity last starred in the 2018 films Welcome to New York and Bhaiaji Superhit. In 2020, she starred in an episode of the American show Fresh Off the Boat. In 2023, she executive-produced the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. The actor now has Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, lined up for release. She’s also starring in Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe.