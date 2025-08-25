Avneet Kaur breaks silence on Virat Kohli accidently liking her picture: 'Milta rahe pyaar...'

Actor Avneet Kaur, who’s currently promoting her international film Love in Vietnam, finally addressed the buzz around cricket star Virat Kohli liking a picture of her on Instagram. Here's what she said. Avneet Kaur gained over 1 million followers and signed 12 new brand deals following Virat Kohli's like to one of her pictures.

Avneet reacts to Virat Kohli liking his picture

At the trailer launch event for Love in Vietnam, Avneet was asked about the growing love and admiration she receives from big celebrities online, with the question subtly pointing to Kohli’s recent “like” that sparked a social media frenzy. With a smile, Avneet responded, “Milta rahe pyaar... Aur kya hi keh sakti hoon(May the love keep coming...hat more can I really say).”

When Virat accidently liked Avneet's picture

Social media lit up recently when eagle-eyed followers noticed Virat Kohli had liked one of Avneet’s glamorous photos, in which she was seen in a lime green crop top and printed mini skirt. This prompted a wave of reactions, and the interaction instantly went viral, sparking memes and even trolling.

As rumours swirled, many questioned the nature of the gesture, given Kohli’s high-profile public image and personal life. To put an end to the chatter, he later took to Instagram Stories, clarifying that the “like” was a technical glitch.

The cricketer wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

For Avneet, the accidental “like” turned into a golden opportunity. She gained over 1 million new followers and reportedly signed 12 new brand deals, which increased her brand value by 30%.

About Love in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam is an upcoming cross-cultural romantic drama starring Avneet Kaur, Shantanu Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. According to ImdB, Love in Vietnam is "a passionate cross-cultural romance that unfolds between Vietnam and Punjab, inspired by the classic Turkish novel 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'."