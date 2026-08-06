Awarapan 2 trailer gives us nothing as Emraan Hashmi returns with revenge and rage

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to reprise one of his most popular roles. After nearly two decades from the time his character in Awarapan garnered huge popularity, Emraan Hashmi will be seen again as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The trailer was unveiled on August 6 and it gives a glimpse into the world of Shivam and how everything has changed for him since we last saw him.

Shivam Pandit is back with a new battle

'Maut mera usse ek purana rishta hai': Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 trailer is all heart and rage.

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Almost 19 years after audiences first met Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 brings him back as a man who has lived through unimaginable pain. Still haunted by his past and still shattered by the loss of Aaliyah (Shriya Saran), Shivam is now driven by revenge, redemption and a mission that refuses to let him rest. Emraan slips back into the role with ease, making it feel like he never left.

The trailer opens on a striking visual. Shivam hangs from a pole in the pouring rain with a rod piercing through his chest. That's when Shabana Azmi's menacing Nafisa makes her entry and says, “Kitni haseen shakal hai, maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhein (What a beautiful face you have... are you so eager to meet death?)”

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{{^usCountry}} From there, the trailer moves at a relentless pace, blending brutal action with emotional moments. Disha Patani appears as Zara, hinting at a new emotional connection in Shivam's journey, while glimpses of several powerful antagonists raise the stakes. Shivam sums up his fate with the dialogue, “Maut, mera usse ek purana rishta hai, ek karz hai (Maybe death and I share an old bond. It's a debt that still remains).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From there, the trailer moves at a relentless pace, blending brutal action with emotional moments. Disha Patani appears as Zara, hinting at a new emotional connection in Shivam's journey, while glimpses of several powerful antagonists raise the stakes. Shivam sums up his fate with the dialogue, “Maut, mera usse ek purana rishta hai, ek karz hai (Maybe death and I share an old bond. It's a debt that still remains).” {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer also introduces the film's supporting cast, including Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

One of the more intriguing moments shows Shivam surrounded by monks as they tend to his wounds before he is seen walking alongside them. What follows is a montage of hard-hitting action, bloody face-offs and high-stakes confrontations that keep the tension building. The trailer smartly avoids revealing too much of the story, ending instead with Shivam's chilling warning: “Ek-ek karke maroge ya sab saath mein? (Either you'll die one by one, or all together?).” But, the trailer gives us no information about the storyline or what to expect.

Music continues to be the soul of the franchise

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Just like the first Awarapan, music continues to be one of the biggest strengths of the sequel. The film's soundtrack brings together composers Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, while the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel.

The songs released so far, including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao, have already struck a chord with fans and added to the buzz around the film. The trailer, too, leans heavily on its music. Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, plays beautifully in the background, giving even the action-packed moments an emotional touch.

CBFC clears the film

Alongside the trailer launch, Awarapan 2 has also received its censor certificate. The CBFC granted the film a U/A 16+ rating after asking the makers to make several changes before release.

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Following these changes, the film was officially certified on August 5. Its final runtime is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds. In total, around four minutes of footage were deleted, along with about 20 seconds of replacements.

About the film

Presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, with Pen Marudhar handling the film's theatrical distribution across India.