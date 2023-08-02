Ayushmann Khurana on delivering three box office duds: 'The timing was not right'

Ayushmann Khurrana has three consecutive box office duds to his name as he gears up for the release of his new film Dream Girl 2. Asked about any pressure he may be feeling, Ayushmann has told News18 in an interview that the timing of the previous films was not right. He also cited the example of Lamhe. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana took inspiration from Kamal Haasan, Govinda for Dream Girl 2)

Ayushmann's past films

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about box office failures and the pressure to perform at the ticket windows.

Ayushmann has had last four releases - Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero - which did not perform well at the box office and failed to rake in profits for the producers. While Anek and Doctor G talked about social issues, An Acton Hero was a typical Bollywood entertainer that also garnered good reviews.

Right time for films

Asked if he felt any pressure for box office performance, Ayushmann told the news channel, “It is all about being at the right time and the right place. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and you need to fit in. I feel the timing (of these films) was not right. At the same time, I believe all these films have been well received and it is also about longevity. All these films will get their due. For example, when Lamhe was released, it didn’t work but it is one of our favourite films."

Asked about his getup in the upcoming film, Ayushmann joked, “Ekta is a smart producer and she got the work of hero and heroine from one person and this time it is my aspiration to be nominated in the Best Actress category (laughs)." He then added that on a serious note, the get was not too difficult as all he had to do was lose a bit of weight. He also said that losing weight was easy thanks to his metabolism. Ayushmann's respect for women and his female co-actors went "really high" after he worked on the movie.

Dream Girl 2

The upcoming film Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Ayushmann's 2019 film Dream Girl. He essayed the role of a man who impersonates a woman and earns money by talking to men in his female voice. The new film stars Ananya Panday opposite Ayushmann. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed both the films.

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 25.

