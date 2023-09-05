Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2: The sense of community viewing is back

Ayushmann Khurrana is soaking in the success of his latest film Dream Girl 2. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, the actor also reacted to the recent success stories of many other films including Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, as well as his own release Dream Girl 2. He said that the 'sense of community viewing is back' with the bumper success of these films in Bollywood. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 24: Sunny Deol's film crosses ₹500 cr mark in India, becomes fastest film to do so)

What Ayushmann said

Ayushmann Khurrana is reacting to the success of several films in the industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Ayushmann was asked about the recent successes of films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Pathaan, he said, "It's just a learning curve for the entire industry also we have gone through great metamorphosis as viewers also. The sense of community viewing is back. The excitement is there to get out of your home and just watch films on the big screen. It's like watching a cricket match on your TV or going to the stadium. I think that's the kind of difference is there. For commercial films, I think you should just definitely go out there and watch in theaters."

On people coming to theatres

He further added, "As a kid, I've loved watching films on the big screen. I'm glad this space is back again and people are going to theaters and even mid-budget, small-budget films are working because intrinsically my films are not big-budget films they are just good with content and yeah that's a big relief."

Big numbers at the box office

Bollywood has hit a purple patch with the slew of films doing massive numbers at the box office. Headlining this is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which recently entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office at the third week of its release. Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Then there was also Akshay Kumar's OMG2, which is now inching towards ₹150 crore.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 released on August 25 and opened to strong numbers at the box ofifice. The film is now inching closer to ₹90 crore mark. The highest numbers at the box office was set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which released on January 25. The film collected ₹1050.3 cr. at the worldwide box office. With Jawan set to release next week, it will be interesting to note whether the box office numbers persist.

