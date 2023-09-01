Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's film earns 67.5 crore in first week

Dream Girl 2 box office: Ayushmann Khurrana's film, in which he dresses up as a woman and names himself Pooja, has received a good response at the ticket counters. The film had its best weekday on Thursday as it showed a slight improvement with collection of ₹8 crore, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹67.5 crore after a week of its release in theatres. Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol film collects ₹ 481.85 crore in 3 weeks, will soon cross ₹ 500 crore Ayushmann Khuranna and Manjot Singh in a still from Dream Girl 2.

More about Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 opened at ₹10.7 crore on Friday and ₹16 crore on Sunday. It had slowed down since Monday, but showed improvement on Thursday. It is also competing with Gadar 2 in theatres which has completed three weeks of its release and continues to remain strong at the box office after collecting ₹481 crore.

Ayushmann dresses up as a woman with the name Pooja in Dream Girl 2. The film is a spiritual sequel to 2019 blockbuster Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It received positive reviews from the critics.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2 performance

Elated on the audience's positive response to the film, Ayushmann said according to ANI, "I'm thrilled with Dream Girl 2's start at the box office as it has given me my career-best opening! Having grown up captivated by the magic of cinema and communal viewing, it's truly heartwarming to witness audiences returning to theaters, sharing laughter, and experiencing my film, Dream Girl 2. The film is a non-stop entertainment package and it has got a great start which is an indication that the film will live up to its promise."

He added, “I'm delighted to see the love this film has been receiving. I hope the positive feedback keeps coming and the film continues to soar. Seeing my work being appreciated and loved by the audiences is my reward.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON