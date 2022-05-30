Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana says he didn't read wife Tahira Kashyap's book on their sex life: 'She’ll do whatever she wants'
Ayushmann Khurrana says he didn't read wife Tahira Kashyap's book on their sex life: 'She’ll do whatever she wants'

  • Tahira Kashyap had written about her and Ayushmann Khurrana's sex life in her book The 7 Sins of Being a Mother. Ayushmann said he hasn't read the book as he is a very private person.
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap.(AFP)
Published on May 30, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his wife Tahira Kashyap's book detailing their sex life. In the first chapter of the book The 7 Sins of Being a Mother, Tahira wrote about her husband drinking the breastmilk that she had pumped for their baby and them joining the 'mile-high club after an unsuccessful post-baby honeymoon trip. Also Read| Tahira Kashyap tells Shilpa Shetty about her sex life with Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Even a quickie costs a lot of calories'

Ayushmann revealed that he hasn't read the book, as he is a very private person. The actor noted that some readers may find the book entertaining, but he is not one of them.

Asked how did he take the book as a husband and as a reader, Ayushmann told Filmfare, "As a reader, it may be entertaining, but personally, I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it."

Asked if he cringed at the revelations Tahira made in the book, Ayushmann said, "I don’t know! She’ll do whatever she wants, but I am not that person."

Ayushmann and Tahira, who have been together since their school days, got married in 2008. They have two kids together-- 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka. Tahira had also spoken about her and Ayushmann's sex life in an interview with actor Shilpa Shetty last month. When Shilpa asked her to rate sex as a workout, Tahira had said, “Even a quickie, in our case, costs a lot of calories, so…”

Ayushmann's latest film Anek released in theatres on Friday, May 27. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, which also stars Andrea Kevichusa, is a socio-political film set in Northeast India, and follows an undercover cop who goes on a mission to restore peace in the Northeast. The film performed poorly at the box office and has collected 6.50 crore in three days.

