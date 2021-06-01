Ayushmann Khurrana shares 'just a Manisha Koirala appreciation' pic from her first photoshoot

Actor Manisha Koirala on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and shared a black and white picture from her first photoshoot. In the closeup picture, Manisha is seen sporting short wavy hair and minimal makeup as she looked away from the camera. She captioned the post, "Throwback ... my first photo shoot #throwbacktuesday."

Reacting to her post, actors Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan and Lisa Ray as well as film director Onir took to the comments section dropping heart emojis. Actor Gabriella Wright wrote, "Beauty". Actor Ayushmann Khurrana liked and shared her post on his Instagram Stories with 'just a Manisha Koirala appreciation story' as the caption.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared her post on his Instagram Stories.

Her fans also poured love in the comments section. One fan wrote, "So beautiful and you are even more now!" Another said, "Stunning mesmerizing gorgeous beauty." "Not much has changed except for the added experience," commented a third.

Manisha made her debut in Bollywood with Saudagar in 1991. She also starred in movies including 1942: A Love Story (1994), Bombay (1995), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Agni Sakshi (1996), Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Kachche Dhaage, Dil Se.. (1998), Lajja (2001), Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002) and Escape From Taliban (2003).

She was once called a ‘terrible actress’ by Vidhu Vinod Chopra after an audition. News agency PTI had reported that Manisha wrote about the incident in her memoir, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life. “I remember my screen test for 1942: A Love Story. Veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra had called me to do a scene. But to my disappointment, at the end of it he remarked: ‘Manisha, you were sh*t. You’re a terrible actress’,” she wrote in her book.

She had urged Vidhu to give her a day’s time and a chance to audition again. The next day, she gave it her all in the audition and left Vidhu speechless. He had told her, “If this is the heart and soul that you promise to put into each scene of my movie, I will sign you up instead of Madhuri Dixit. Manisha, yesterday, you were at zero. You are at a hundred today.”

Manisha took a sabbatical from movies after being diagnosed with cancer in 2012. However, Manisha made her comeback in Bollywood with Dear Maya in 2017. She played the role of a reclusive woman who transforms after receiving love letters from an anonymous admirer. She was seen last in AR Rahman's musical romance 99 Songs.